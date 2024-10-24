Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 3 Suspects From Pune; Total Arrests Reach 14

Baba Siddique | File

Mumbai: In the Baba Siddique Murder case, the Mumbai crime branch has apprehended three more individuals from Pune, bringing the total number of arrested suspects to 14 who are currently in police custody.

The names of the three arrested suspects from Pune are Rupesh Rajendra Mohol (22), Karan Rahul Salve (19), and Shivam Arvind Kohad (20). According to the police, their involvement in the case has been confirmed, and they are being arrested. Accused Rupesh Salve is a resident of the Shivane area and Shivam, and Karan are residents of Uttam Nagar of Pune.

On 23 October, the Mumbai Crime Branch have been arrested three accused from Pune and began interrogating three accused. Previously, Praveen Lonkar had also been arrested from Pune for assisting the shooters.

The police are investigating how the connections of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Pune, and Karjat are linked to the Baba Siddiqui murder case. So far, a total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is also investigating whether the three individuals recently arrested in Pune had any contact with Shubham Lonkar, Praveen Lonkar, scrap dealer Harish Kumar Nishad, and the three shooters working in Scrap dealer Nishad's Shop.