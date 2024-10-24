Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Amit Hisamsing Kumar Sent To Mumbai Crime Branch Custody Till November 4

arrested Amit Hisamsing Kuma | Image Accessed by FPJ

Mumbai: In the latest development in the Baba Siddique Murder case, accused Amit Hisamsing Kumar has been sent to the custody of Mumbai Crime Branch till November 4 by the court on Thursday.

During the interrogation, Amit said that he had full knowledge about the murder conspiracy. 4th accused Zeeshan Akhtar had told Amit that someone would send money to his (Amit) account and he had to withdraw that money and give it to Zeeshan Akhtar, said Mumbai police.

Amit Hisamsing Kumar, aged 29, is a resident of Kaithal district in Haryana.

Case Registered Under Relevant Sections

Kumar's involvement was established by the police in a case registered under sections 103(1), 109, 125, 3(5), 336(2), 337, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 3, 5, 25, and 27 of the Arms Act, and sections 37 and 135 of the MP Act (Nirmal Nagar firing case).

Kumar's arrest on Wednesday marked the eleventh arrest in connection with the murder of the NCP leader, according to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Mumbai Police Reveals Details Regarding The Killing Of NCP Leader Baba Siddique

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai Police stated that the shooters involved in the murder of the former Maharashtra Minister conducted at least five practice sessions before carrying out the attack. They revealed that the shooters practised their marksmanship in a forest along the Karjat-Khopoli road.

The Mumbai police stated that the shooters practised shooting in a forest located on Karjat-Khopoli Road before targeting Baba Siddique. They practised by firing at a tree near Palasadari village, close to a waterfall on Karjat-Khopoli Road.

The police added that the suspects fired between five and ten rounds at the tree during their practice sessions in September.

Baba Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, sustaining two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12.

