Azmi protests outside Nagpada police station

Samajwadi Party Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Abu Asim Azmi, along with his followers, protested late on Tuesday night outside Nagpada police station against the alleged mistreatment of migrants by its officials.

The MLA alleged that a senior officer of the police station refused to listen to his complaint and asked him to leave, which led to the protest.

According to the police officials, on Tuesday, thousands of migrants were called at the designated pick up points in Nagpada, from where they were to be taken to railway stations for their journey back home. However, few of the trains were cancelled at the last moment, leaving police with no option but to request migrant workers to return to their home. Due to the chaos, a huge number of migrants were kept stranded four hours.

The trains were later arranged late in the night and most of the workers were sent to their home state, said an official.