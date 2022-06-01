Awareness campaign on menstrual health held in Navi Mumbai

Representative Image | Pixabay

Disha Mahila Manch organized a menstrual awareness campaign last week for women and girls in slums near Khandeshwar Highway.

The campaign was organised as part of World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

There are negative effects on women's health and mental health due to superstitious beliefs regarding the same, among women. “If women's physical and mental health remains good, then family health will remain good too. But due to the wrong culture rooted in the society, menstruation is considered a disease,” said Nilam Andhale, a member of Mahila Manch.

She added that due to such beliefs, the mental state of women has deteriorated. “The main reason for all this is lack of education and knowledge,” said Nilam Andhale, another member of Mahila Manch.

During the programme, doctors from Yashoda Hospital gave special guidance on how to solve problems that occur during menstruation, hygiene and care to be taken during menstruation and misconceptions about menstruation.

Sanitary pads and soap were distributed to the women and girls as well as clothes and food to the children. Khushi Savardekar, Neha Deshmukh, Geeta Kudalkar, Anita Magade, Aparna Gawde and Jyoti Gholap were present on this occasion.

