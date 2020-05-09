Aurangabad train tragedy: Maharashtra labour department orders inquiry; state govt announces Rs 5 lakh aid

Mumbai: Maharashtra Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil has announced that his department will conduct an inquiry into the Aurangabad accident in which 16 migrants’ workers who were sleeping on the tracks were mowed down by a goods train early on Friday. The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh to the relatives of the deceased.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed migrant workers to not put their lives at risk. "The state government is in constant touch with the Railway ministry. A train will start from Mumbai soon.