Aurangabad train tragedy: Maharashtra labour department orders inquiry; state govt announces Rs 5 lakh aid

Mumbai: Maharashtra Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil has announced that his department will conduct an inquiry into the Aurangabad accident in which 16 migrants’ workers who were sleeping on the tracks were mowed down by a goods train early on Friday. The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh to the relatives of the deceased.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed migrant workers to not put their lives at risk. "The state government is in constant touch with the Railway ministry. A train will start from Mumbai soon.
I appeal to workers not to put their lives at risk," said Thackeray. Shelter camps for the stranded workers are being operated by district administration. Arrangements for food and medicine have been made in these camps.
Do not leave the camps till you are informed about the train schedule," said Thackeray On the other hand, the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said the Centre and states must work closely to ensure labourers reach their homes safely. He termed the train accident ‘’ heart wrenching.’’