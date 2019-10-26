Aurangabad jail starts skill training programme

AURANGABAD: Harsul Central Jail here in Maharashtra has established a training centre in its premises to impart skill-based training to prisoners to help them start a new life after being released, an official said.

The administration has introduced courses that will help inmates earn their livelihood once they are released on completing their sentences, the official said.

The central jail in Aurangabad district is the first prison in the state to establish a skill-training centre in its premises, he added.

The prison administration has introduced 10 courses, including stitching, computer studies, wiring, plumbing, masonry and beautician training, among others, he said.