Attention students: Maha education minister releases concessions and guidelines ahead of SSC, HSC board exams

In a major relief to students of Class 10 and Class 12, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad today released a set of guidelines and concessions ahead of the HSC and SSC board exams in the state.

Check the guidelines here:

For practical exam

Gaikwad stated that conducting practicals in school has been tough this year and therefore the ministry has decided that students need to be given a concession. "That is why, to start with, we have decided to do away with science practical exams for SSC/ Class 10, replacing them with internal assignments," she added.

The internal assignments submissions will take place after written exams (From May 21-June10).

This will be conducted in the respective schools. If any child falls sick during this submission period, an additional grace period of 15 days will be granted for submissions.

There will also be special concessions for differently abled students. To avoid crowding submissions will be done batch-wise. For further queries, students can visit http://mahahsscboard.in.

However, the ministry has decided to conduct the practical exam for the HSC/class 12 students because practicals in HSC are crucial for further professional courses.

Although the ministry has not cancelled practical exams, it has limited the number of experiments to just five/six this year. Colleges will be informed separately about the details.

These exams/journal submissions will take place after written exams (From May 22 to June 10). Examiners (internal and external) will be provided by the same college. Exams/submissions will be done batch-wise under strict safety protocols.