Attention students: Maha education minister releases concessions and guidelines ahead of SSC, HSC board exams

In a major relief to students of Class 10 and Class 12, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad today released a set of guidelines and concessions ahead of the HSC and SSC board exams in the state.
Check the guidelines here:
For practical exam
Gaikwad stated that conducting practicals in school has been tough this year and therefore the ministry has decided that students need to be given a concession. "That is why, to start with, we have decided to do away with science practical exams for SSC/ Class 10, replacing them with internal assignments," she added.
The internal assignments submissions will take place after written exams (From May 21-June10).
This will be conducted in the respective schools. If any child falls sick during this submission period, an additional grace period of 15 days will be granted for submissions.
There will also be special concessions for differently abled students. To avoid crowding submissions will be done batch-wise. For further queries, students can visit http://mahahsscboard.in.
However, the ministry has decided to conduct the practical exam for the HSC/class 12 students because practicals in HSC are crucial for further professional courses.
Although the ministry has not cancelled practical exams, it has limited the number of experiments to just five/six this year. Colleges will be informed separately about the details.
These exams/journal submissions will take place after written exams (From May 22 to June 10). Examiners (internal and external) will be provided by the same college. Exams/submissions will be done batch-wise under strict safety protocols.
For written board exams
Theory exams of the Class 12/HSC board are scheduled to be conducted from April 23 to May 21, 2021 while, Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board theory examinations will be conducted from April 29 to May 20, 2021.
Temporary centres will be provided in case of a lack of space at the particular school centre during HSC and SSC exams.
The duration of the paper has been increased by the ministry. For the paper of 80 marks, students will get extra 30 minutes while for the paper of 40 marks students will get extra 15 minutes.
Differently-abled students will get extra 20 minutes.
For supplementary exam
A special exam for the students, who will miss the board exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in June.
Supplementary exam will be conducted in July-August.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)