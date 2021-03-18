Mumbai: Finally, dates out for SSC and HSC practical exams

The practical examinations of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board will be conducted from April 12 to 28, 2021 while, the practical examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board will be conducted from April 5 to 22, 2021 announced the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday.

This decision has come after schools and junior colleges were demanding for clarity on dates of practical examinations. On Thursday MSBSHSE released a circular stating, "Practical, oral and internal examinations of Class 10 SSC board exams will be conducted from April 12 to 28, 2021 while, practical and viva-voce examinations of Class 12 (HSC) board will be conducted from April 5 to 22, 2021."

In addition, MSBSHSE has directed schools and junior colleges to maintain Covid-19 safety protocols and conduct practical exams via different mediums both online and offline. Also, students will be called in batches of 10 to 15 students per batch for practicals.

The principal of a South Mumbai school said, "We are conducting sanitisation of classrooms and laboratories. We will call 10 students per batch for practical examinations where both students and staff will have to wear masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain distancing."

Theory exams of Class 12 HSC board are scheduled to be conducted from April 23 to May 21, 2021 while, Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board theory examinations will be conducted from April 29 to May 20, 2021.