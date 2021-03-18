Attention students: Maharashtra Govt to issue COVID-19 guidelines in next two days ahead of HSC and SSC board exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has already announced the final dates for Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board theory examinations from April 23 to May 21, 2021, and those for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board theory examinations from April 29 to May 20, 2021.
Although the government has made its stand clear on conducting offline board exams, the rise in COVID-19 cases every day is a matter of concern. Now, as per the update by ANI, the Maharashtra government will release COVID-19 guidelines in the next two days.
Earlier, Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister of Maharashtra, had said, "SSC and HSC board exams will be conducted offline, in compliance with the central and state government Covid-19 rules and regulations."
The state-board schools have raised issues of lack of space and a limited number of classrooms at exam centres. Recently parents and teacher had also requested Gaikwad to think about creating temporary jumbo examination centres, just like the state made jumbo COVID-19 care centres and facilities in the city.
Meanwhile, with India on Thursday recording the highest single-day rise since December, the cases in Maharashtra accounted for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases, followed by Kerala and Punjab.
Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620, accounting for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases.