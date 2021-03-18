Attention students: Maharashtra Govt to issue COVID-19 guidelines in next two days ahead of HSC and SSC board exams

Earlier, Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister of Maharashtra, had said, "SSC and HSC board exams will be conducted offline, in compliance with the central and state government Covid-19 rules and regulations."

The state-board schools have raised issues of lack of space and a limited number of classrooms at exam centres. Recently parents and teacher had also requested Gaikwad to think about creating temporary jumbo examination centres, just like the state made jumbo COVID-19 care centres and facilities in the city.

Meanwhile, with India on Thursday recording the highest single-day rise since December, the cases in Maharashtra accounted for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases, followed by Kerala and Punjab.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620, accounting for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases.