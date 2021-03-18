Pune: Latest update on SPPU exam

More than a week after it released the dates for the semester exams, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now issued a notification for conducting the online examination.
The circular has been issued by the university in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. As per the circular, the mock exams will be held on April 7 and the final exam time table will be released by March 25 on the website, reported the Indian Express.
The university will send all details of the examination through SMS and email to students.
As the academic session for the professional courses started late, their syllabus could not be completed and thus the exams for the courses such as pharmacy, engineering, law, M.Ed will be conducted based on the 70 percent syllabus of the unit.
Here's the list of instructions for students:
Students will be informed about any change schedule, through SMS or mail.
Students are required to submit their valid number and email address for the same.
In case of any connectivity or technical issue, the student will be given extra time.
The mock tests will start on April 7
Extra time of 20 minutes will be given to physically challenged students
No photocopy or revaluation For online MCQ examination
Students can register their complaints on www.sps.unipune.ac.in.
