Pune: Latest update on SPPU exam

More than a week after it released the dates for the semester exams, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now issued a notification for conducting the online examination.

The circular has been issued by the university in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. As per the circular, the mock exams will be held on April 7 and the final exam time table will be released by March 25 on the website, reported the Indian Express.

The university will send all details of the examination through SMS and email to students.

As the academic session for the professional courses started late, their syllabus could not be completed and thus the exams for the courses such as pharmacy, engineering, law, M.Ed will be conducted based on the 70 percent syllabus of the unit.

Here's the list of instructions for students: