Attention railway commuters! Mumbai PRS to shut down on THIS day for maintenance work

Mumbai Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be shut for maintenance on the intervening night of 8/9 May i.e. from 11.45 pm on 8th May to 4.15 am on 9th May.

Due to the shutdown of the system, Current Reservations, Refund counters, Coaching refund terminals etc. will not be available.

However, a ticket deposit refund will be issued for refund as per extant refund rules. Internet booking for Mumbai PRS trains will not be available during the above mentioned period. Passengers/Rail users are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for this important electrical maintenance work.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:01 PM IST