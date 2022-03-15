Attention passengers! Change in date of running of Holi Special Train from Barauni To Bandra Terminus

The date of departure of Train No. 09062 Barauni Junction - Bandra Terminus from Barauni Junction has been revised and now this train will run on Saturday, 19th March, 2022 instead of Thursday, 17th March 2022, with same composition, timings and amp; stoppages. Passengers are requested to kindly take note of changes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:53 PM IST