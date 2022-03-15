e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:53 PM IST

Attention passengers! Change in date of running of Holi Special Train from Barauni To Bandra Terminus

FPJ Web Desk
Attention passengers! Change in date of running of Holi Special Train from Barauni To Bandra Terminus | Photo Credit: ANI

The date of departure of Train No. 09062 Barauni Junction - Bandra Terminus from Barauni Junction has been revised and now this train will run on Saturday, 19th March, 2022 instead of Thursday, 17th March 2022, with same composition, timings and amp; stoppages. Passengers are requested to kindly take note of changes.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:53 PM IST