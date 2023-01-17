e-Paper Get App
Attention Mumbaikars! Versova - Andheri - Ghatkopar metro services to remain suspended on Thursday evening

Attention Mumbaikars! Versova - Andheri - Ghatkopar metro services to remain suspended on Thursday evening

On Thursday evening, PM Modi will take a ride from Gundavli metro station on the Western Express Highway to Mogra Metro Station and return to head to MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Attention Mumbaikars! Versova - Andheri - Ghatkopar metro services to remain suspended on Thursday evening | File Photo
Mumbai: The Versova - Andheri - Ghatkopar metro services will not operate on Thursday evening when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a ride on Metro Line 7.

Due to security and administrative reasons, Metro Line 1 services will remain suspended for a period of fewer than two hours. This is the evening peak hour when a substantial number of passengers commute to either go Andheri or Ghatkopar railway stations. 

"On 19th January 2023 (Thursday) metro services will not be available from 05:45 pm to 07:30 pm due to operational and administrative reasons. We request our commuters to plan their travel accordingly," said Mumbai Metro One Private Limited in a statement on Tuesday.

Starting Friday evening at 4 pm, the newly launched metro lines of Metro 2A and 7 will be available for public use.

