Attention Mumbaikars! Versova - Andheri - Ghatkopar metro services to remain suspended on Thursday evening | File Photo

Mumbai: The Versova - Andheri - Ghatkopar metro services will not operate on Thursday evening when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a ride on Metro Line 7.

Due to security and administrative reasons, Metro Line 1 services will remain suspended for a period of fewer than two hours. This is the evening peak hour when a substantial number of passengers commute to either go Andheri or Ghatkopar railway stations.

"On 19th January 2023 (Thursday) metro services will not be available from 05:45 pm to 07:30 pm due to operational and administrative reasons. We request our commuters to plan their travel accordingly," said Mumbai Metro One Private Limited in a statement on Tuesday.

On Thursday evening, PM Modi will take a ride from Gundavli metro station on the Western Express Highway to Mogra Metro Station and return to head to MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Starting Friday evening at 4 pm, the newly launched metro lines of Metro 2A and 7 will be available for public use.

