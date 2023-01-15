Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express gets new halt, Borivali station added to list

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express gets new halt, Borivali station added to the list | File

The Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express which connects Maharashtra and Gujarat with high speed and luxurious travel facility had now got a new halt. The Borivali station of suburban Mumbai is newly added to the list of Vande Bharat's halts.

Darshana Jardosh, Minister of Gujarat State for Railways tweeted on her official Twitter handle on Saturday and confirmed about the recent development. She confirmed that for the betterment of passengers during travel, Borivali station is added as a new halt to the train's route. Also the train will run all days in week except Wednesday.

Additionally the train will now run on all days from Sunday to Saturday except Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Kee5sFvDug — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) January 14, 2023

Jardosh in her tweet said, "For hassle free travel, stoppage at Borivali Station is approved for Gandhinagar - Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express. Additionally the train will now run on all days from Sunday to Saturday except Wednesday."

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat flagged off on Sep 30 2022

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi flagged off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station and travelled on the train from there to Kalupur Railway Station on Sep 30 2022.

When he arrived at Gandhinagar station, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister of Railways, Ashvini Vaishnav, and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Prime Minister inspected the train coaches of the Vande Bharat Express 2.0 and took stock of the onboard facilities. Shri Modi also inspected the control centre of the locomotive engine of Vande Bharat Express 2.0.

The Prime Minister then flagged off the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express between Gandhinagar and Mumbai and travelled on the train from there to Kalupur Railway Station.

The Prime Minister also interacted with his co-passengers including those from the family members of Railways staff, women entrepreneurs and researchers and youngsters. He also interacted with workers, engineers and other staff who toiled to make Vande Bharat trains a shining success.

