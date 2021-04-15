Attention Mumbaikars: Amid surging cases of COVID-19, all flights to be operated from Terminal 2 of CSMIA from April 21

In a media statement, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has said that in light of the latest developments in the ongoing pandemic situation, from April 21, the CSMIA has decided to re-consolidate all domestic passenger flights currently operating via Terminal 1.

The statement read that this change will come into effect from April 21, and the CSMIA will be conducting all international as well as domestic flight operations through its iconic advanced Terminal 2. All passengers of GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo are requested to get in touch with the respective airlines for further queries.

During these challenging times, CSMIA has been working closely with its stakeholders and relevant regulatory and government bodies to curb the spread of the virus. The airport is strictly adhering to all guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Civil Aviation as well as the Government of Maharashtra.