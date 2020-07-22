Attack on Ambedkar's house: another man arrested

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested the `main accused' in the case related to vandalising of `Rajgruh', the residence of Dr B R Ambedkar in central Mumbai's Dadar area.

This is the second arrest in the case.

Vishal Ashok More alias Vitthal Kanya (20), a resident of neighbouring Kalyan town, was nabbed by a team of Matunga Police Station, an official said, adding that he was the main accused.

More, who lives on a footpath outside the Kalyan railway station, admitted to the crime, the police official claimed.

On July 7, two men entered the premises of Rajgruh in Hindu Colony in Dadar (East) and smashed flower pots and potted plants, and pelted stones and damaged a windowpane.

The incident was condemned by prominent political leaders in the state and the government announced that the historical bungalow -- where Ambedkar lived for two decades -- will be given round-the-clock police protection.

The police had earlier arrested Umesh Jadhav (35), a resident of Parel in Central Mumbai, on July 9 in connection with the case.