Atmanirbhar Bharat: Maharashtra to focus on indigenisation, import substitution

Q: What is the strategy to attract investment from companies in China that are exploring new destinations post-COVID-19?

Since 2018, a trade crisis between leading economies has resulted in uncertainty over the future of global trade and commerce, as countries are highly interdependent. The ongoing pandemic has further highlighted the importance of a diversified supply chain, to reduce dependence on any singular geography and de-risk volatility from external shocks.

Maharashtra has always been a major manufacturing and services hub in India, with a huge base of manufacturers from various sectors. As the most industrialised state in India, Maharashtra is well-equipped to attract investments. It already attracts nearly 30% of the country’s FDI, while contributing almost 15% of India’s GDP and has proved to be a leading investment destination not only in India, but in south-east Asia. In the post-Covid era, we have identified over 40,000 acres of land for investors of both greenfield and brownfield investments. This will also house ready-to-use plug-and-play infrastructure, thereby ensuring that land requirement for all types of investors is easily fulfilled. Furthermore, we have introduced several new measures under the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 strategy, to promote investments in the state.

Q: Some states are actively tapping investments. How prepared are we to compete with them?

It is important to note that we have moved into a new era of co-operative federalism, where the investments are attracted on the most suitable state basis, the investors' requirements, sectors' maturity and national priorities.

Moreover, the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 initiative turbo-charges our existing efforts with dedicated relationship managers and relationship executives to ensure transactions are more holistically facilitated. In lieu of proposed investments, and the state's intent to reiterate its support to each of the investors, the MIDC has initiated the Investor First Program, for closer handholding and keeping in mind its role as a nodal agency for industries in the state.

Relationship managers (RMs) and relationship executives (REs) have been assigned to all companies investing above Rs 50 crore. The RMs & REs will be responsible for overall coordination and providing necessary support to investors on a continuous basis.