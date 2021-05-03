Assembly poll results: Sharad Pawar congratulates Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who has been recovering from three operations, on Sunday, congratulated Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan for their stunning victories in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. NCP, which was an ally in LDF, won two seats in Kerala.

Pawar, in his tweet, slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its pettiness in West Bengal after its humiliating defeat. In a tweet, he said, “The voters of Bengal have overwhelmingly supported Banerjee and endorsed her for a third term. This result has to be accepted with a large heart. But the manner in which attempts are being made to revoke her win can only be called pettiness.”