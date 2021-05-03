Assembly poll results: Sharad Pawar congratulates Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who has been recovering from three operations, on Sunday, congratulated Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan for their stunning victories in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. NCP, which was an ally in LDF, won two seats in Kerala.
Pawar, in his tweet, slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its pettiness in West Bengal after its humiliating defeat. In a tweet, he said, “The voters of Bengal have overwhelmingly supported Banerjee and endorsed her for a third term. This result has to be accepted with a large heart. But the manner in which attempts are being made to revoke her win can only be called pettiness.”
In another tweet, he said, “Congratulations Mamata Banerjee on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the pandemic collectively.”
He also congratulated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin for a ‘truly well deserved victory’. He wished him the best to serve people who have instilled their faith in him.
Pawar hailed the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) victory in Kerala and congratulated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on a historical consecutive victory in the Kerala elections. "Together, we fought these elections. Now, together, we will fight the battle against COVID-19," he said.
Meanwhile, NCP retweeted a video in which Pawar had made poll projections and said that BJP would retain Assam, but won’t win in three other major states despite making it a prestige issue.
"In a nutshell, BJP will retain power in Assam, but will face defeat in other poll-bound states. Other political parties in those states will come to power. I am confident this trend will give a new direction to the country," he said.
