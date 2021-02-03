'Asked police to do a background check before anyone visits me': Anil Deshmukh after photo with criminals goes viral

Talking about the photograph, Anil Deshmukh told reporters in Nagpur that he has instructed police officials to do a background check from now on before anyone sees him with memorandums.

"I visited Aurangabad a few days ago. Thousands of people came to see me at the rest house there with memorandums. We would not know the businesses of these people when they visit us in a crowd. But I will definitely be more alert (in the future)," Deshmukh said.

"I have asked the police to do a background check before anyone visits me with a memorandum so that such an incident does not happen," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)