'Asked police to do a background check before anyone visits me': Anil Deshmukh after photo with criminals goes viral

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is currently in the spotlight after his photograph with alleged criminals during his recent visit to Aurangabad surfaced on Tuesday.
According to a report by Lok Satta, the three alleged criminals have rape and theft charges against them. In the viral photo, Anil Deshmukh is pictured with Kalim Qureshi, Syed Matin, and Zafar Builder. All three have been charged with serious offenses. Two of them are former MIM corporators.
Talking about the photograph, Anil Deshmukh told reporters in Nagpur that he has instructed police officials to do a background check from now on before anyone sees him with memorandums.
"I visited Aurangabad a few days ago. Thousands of people came to see me at the rest house there with memorandums. We would not know the businesses of these people when they visit us in a crowd. But I will definitely be more alert (in the future)," Deshmukh said.
"I have asked the police to do a background check before anyone visits me with a memorandum so that such an incident does not happen," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)