Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot, Surekha Yadav, To Retire After 36 Years Of Trailblazing Service

Surekha Yadav, Asia's first woman loco pilot and a pioneer in Indian Railways, is set to retire on September 30 after an inspiring 36-year career that broke gender barriers and paved the way for countless women in the male-dominated railway sector.

Born in Maharashtra’s Satara district, Yadav joined Indian Railways in 1989 and became an assistant driver in 1990. With that, she made history as Asia’s first woman train driver — a title that earned her recognition across the continent. A diploma holder in Electrical Engineering, Yadav steadily rose through the ranks, taking on increasingly challenging roles.

In 1996, she drove her first goods train. By 2000, she was promoted to the role of motorwoman ( local train driver), and a decade later, she qualified as a ghat driver — a demanding role involving the operation of trains on steep mountain sections. Over the years, she took command of various mail and express trains, establishing herself as one of the most respected names in Indian Railways.

On March 13, 2023, Yadav was selected to drive the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Solapur to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), marking another historic milestone in her illustrious career.

In a fitting tribute to her legacy, Yadav completed her final duty on September 18 by operating the prestigious Rajdhani Express between Igatpuri and CSMT on the Hazrat Nizamuddin–Mumbai route.

"Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman train driver, will retire on September 30 after 36 glorious years of service. A true trailblazer, she broke barriers, inspired countless women, and proved that no dream is beyond reach," Central Railway stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Yadav’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable era but leaves behind a powerful legacy of courage, perseverance, and empowerment — one that will continue to inspire generations to come" said an official.

