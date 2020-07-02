Ashwani Saxena takes over as Principal Chief Engineer, Central Railway

Ashwani Saxena, an officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers of 1985 batch has taken over as the Principal Chief Engineer, Central Railway on July 1, 2020.
Saxena has worked as Assistant Engineer, Chakradharpur Division, Divisional Engineer and Senior Divisional Engineer in Bilaspur Division of erstwhile South Eastern Railway, Chief Track Engineer, North Western Railway. Before taking over as Principal Chief Engineer he was working as Chief Track Engineer, Central Railway. He succeeds A.K. Agrawal, who has superannuated on June 30, 2020.
He has done Master of Technology from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in 1987.