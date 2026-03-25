Ashok Kharat Scandal: ₹15 Lakh Honey Sold As 'Sexual Performance Booster' In Nashik Fraud Case | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

The investigation into Nashik based fraudster Ashok Kharat has revealed a new and unsettling dimension, centred around the sale of so called ‘Elvish honey’. According to emerging details, Kharat allegedly sold this rare variety of honey at exorbitant prices, claiming it possessed properties that could enhance sexual performance and vitality.

Marketed as an exotic product from Turkey, the honey was presented as rare and powerful, often associated with notions of purity and mysticism. Authorities suspect that these claims were used to lure affluent buyers, many of whom were persuaded to pay significantly inflated prices.

Exploiting Belief, Turning Faith Into Profit

Investigators believe that Kharat built a network that thrived on superstition and belief. Alongside the honey, he is said to have showcased various unusual objects, including items described as enchanted stones, ocean water, animal parts, and other symbolic artefacts. These were allegedly presented as tools of spiritual or personal transformation.

Through such practices, Kharat is suspected to have gained the trust of individuals seeking solutions to personal and health related concerns. The financial trail indicates that large sums of money were routed through entities linked to him, raising questions about possible misuse of funds.

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Serious Allegations Of Abuse Surface

The case has taken a far more serious turn with allegations involving the exploitation of women. Investigators are examining claims that female students were subjected to inappropriate behaviour under the guise of rituals, counselling, and guidance.

There are also allegations that vulnerable individuals were manipulated and coerced, pointing to a pattern of abuse that extends beyond financial fraud. These aspects of the case have intensified its sensitivity and widened the scope of the investigation.

Probe Continues As More Details Expected

The ongoing investigation, being conducted under senior supervision, is expected to uncover further details about the scale and nature of the alleged activities. Authorities are focusing on both financial irregularities and the serious criminal allegations that have emerged.

As the case unfolds, it highlights the risks posed by individuals exploiting faith and vulnerability, turning trust into a means for personal gain.