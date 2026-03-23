Sexual Assault And Black Magic Charges Filed; Shocking Details Emerge In Ashok Kharat Case | Sourced

Nashik: It has become evident that the series of allegations against self-proclaimed political astrologer Ashok Kharat is not stopping. Three cases have been registered against him at the Sarkarwada Police Station, including charges of sexual assault as well as offences under the Maharashtra Anti-Human Sacrifice and Black Magic Prevention Act and provisions related to occult practices.



In the first case, charges of sexual assault, black magic practices, and criminal intimidation have been filed against Kharat. The victim woman was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times between 2022 and 2025. She was called to his office, given intoxicating substances under the pretext of religious rituals, and then assaulted by exploiting her faith.



In the second case, charges of sexual assault have been registered along with offences under the Maharashtra Anti-Human Sacrifice and Black Magic Prevention Act. This case involves the alleged sexual assault of a pregnant woman. She was told to perform rituals during her pregnancy, during which the assault took place. The complaint also mentions threats to kill her family.



A third case has also been registered against Kharat at the same police station, revealing an extremely condemnable incident. A divorced woman was allegedly sexually exploited under the pretext of occult rituals, with promises of marriage. He reportedly instilled fear by saying harm would come to her children, repeatedly claimed to be a divine figure with supernatural knowledge, and sexually assaulted her. The incident also includes allegations that he forced her to undergo an abortion.



After being interrogated by the Special Investigation Team, Kharat was handed back to Nashik Crime Branch Unit 1. While leaving the Crime Branch office, he appeared visibly distressed. He barely managed to utter the Nashik Police motto, “Nashik district is a fortress of law", before getting into the police vehicle.