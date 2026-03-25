Ashok Kharat Sexual Exploitation Case: Raping Pregnant Woman To Forcing Another Into Abortion, 5 Chilling Incidents Involving Nashik Astrologer Revealed |

Mumbai: The alleged occult abuse case involving 67-year-old Nashik astrologer and self-made godman, Ashok Kharat took a deeply disturbing turn, with emerging details pointing to systematic sexual exploitation and suspected ritual killings. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday presented an interim report on the case, revealing chilling accounts that have sparked widespread outrage.

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According to the report, Kharat allegedly lured women under the pretext of performing tantric rituals and spiritual healing, only to exploit them sexually. Investigations so far have recorded statements from five victims, all of whom described similar patterns of abuse carried out at his office located in the Canada Corner area.

Details On Horrifying Crimes Of Ashok Kharat

In one of the cases, a woman was called to Kharat’s office under the guise of assistance. She was allegedly raped, and upon discovering her pregnancy, Kharat is accused of forcing her to undergo an abortion. He reportedly threatened her with dire consequences for her and her children if she disclosed the incident.

Another case, spanning from November 2023 to December 2025, involved a pregnant woman who was first molested and later raped after being intimidated with claims of occult powers. The accused allegedly used fake props such as artificial snakes and tigers to instill fear. Disturbingly, the victim was also subjected to inhumane acts and coerced into transferring money to accounts linked to a temple.

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A third incident dated October 7, 2024, involved a woman who had approached Kharat with her husband for personal issues. He allegedly isolated her from her husband, performed rituals involving a black stone, and then sexually assaulted her while warning her of divine wrath if she spoke out.

In another case between April 2022 and 2024, a woman seeking solutions for family problems and a male child was allegedly manipulated into consuming ritual water and then forced into sexual relations. Kharat reportedly claimed that the act would 'purify' her.

Claims About Being Lord Shiva's Incarnation

In the fifth case, Kharat allegedly declared himself an incarnation of Lord Shiva and threatened a woman with harm to her children, including death by snakebite, if she refused him. He then allegedly assaulted her while chanting mantras (chants).

Authorities are continuing their investigation, including probing suspicions of human sacrifice linked to the accused. The case has raised serious concerns over exploitation in the name of superstition and the urgent need for stricter enforcement against such practices.

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