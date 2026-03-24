Eight FIRs Against Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat As Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reveals Probe Into Human Sacrifice Allegations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that eight FIRs have been registered against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in connection with multiple allegations, including sexual assault, extortion, circulation of objectionable material and offences under the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act, 2013. | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that eight FIRs have been registered against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in connection with multiple allegations, including sexual assault, extortion, circulation of objectionable material and offences under the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act, 2013. He also said police believed that Kharat should have performed human sacrifice practice and investigation is being done from that point of view.

SIT Takes Charge

Addressing the House, Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that seven of the eight cases are being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute, while one case is being probed by the Nashik City Crime Unit. He added that the SIT will also examine the possible involvement of government officials in the offences and trace whether Kharat amassed wealth through relatives or close aides.

“We have entrusted the probe to a competent women officer with a strong track record. Every piece of evidence will be documented and strict action will be taken against all those involved,” Fadnavis said, responding to queries raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav.

Custody Extended

The Chief Minister stated that Kharat was in police custody till Tuesday and a Nashik court has extended his custody till March 29 for further investigation. An interim report on the case has already been presented before the Assembly.

Providing details of the probe, Fadnavis said cyber police, with the help of the ‘Sahayog’ portal, are removing objectionable videos from social media to protect the identity of victims. Deleted data from mobile phones and laptops seized from the accused and his associates is also being retrieved to uncover further evidence.

International Trail

Investigators are also examining the travel history of Kharat’s chartered accountant and associates, who are believed to have visited countries including France, South Africa and Australia. The probe is not limited to sexual exploitation but also covers financial irregularities and the functioning of institutions linked to the accused.

While describing the case Fadanvis informed that The case first came to light on December 19, 2025, when Kharat himself filed a complaint alleging extortion by an individual who threatened to release an objectionable video. Subsequently, on February 18, 2026, another complaint was registered in Shirdi involving the creation and circulation of an AI-generated objectionable image of a woman.

Crucial Evidence

During the investigation, police recovered crucial evidence, including 35 videos involving eight women from a mobile device linked to Kharat’s associates. Fadnavis alleged that Kharat posed as a religious figure to exploit women and engage in sexual offences. In one case, a woman alleged repeated sexual assault under the pretext of religious rituals, including forced abortion.

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A lookout circular was issued against Kharat on March 10, and he was arrested on March 17. During searches, police seized two laptops, a revolver and 21 live cartridges. Authorities also found that he owns multiple properties, including a farmhouse in Nashik district.

Fadnavis revealed that Kharat possesses extensive assets, including agricultural land and plots across Nashik, Sinnar, Shirdi and Panvel, along with residential and commercial properties. Some assets are also registered in the names of his family members. The total estimated market value of his assets is around Rs 40.87 crore.

The Chief Minister said three women have so far come forward to file complaints, and further investigation is underway to identify additional victims and establish the full extent of the accused’s network. He assured the House that strict action will be taken against all those found involved in the case.

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