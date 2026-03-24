 Thane Civic Body Holds High-Level Review To Secure LPG And PNG Supply Amid Ongoing Gulf Conflict
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Civic Body Holds High-Level Review To Secure LPG And PNG Supply Amid Ongoing Gulf Conflict

Thane Civic Body Holds High-Level Review To Secure LPG And PNG Supply Amid Ongoing Gulf Conflict

Amid Gulf tensions, Thane civic officials reviewed LPG and PNG supply chains, directing strict action against black marketing. Authorities also focused on clearing long-pending MGL connections, with delays of up to five years reported. Oil companies said steps are being taken to reduce waiting lists and ensure steady supply.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
In light of the ongoing conflict in Gulf nations, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pipolkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao chaired a high-level review meeting on Monday to assess the city's LPG and PNG supply chains. |

Thane: In light of the ongoing conflict in Gulf nations, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pipolkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao chaired a high-level review meeting on Monday to assess the city's LPG and PNG supply chains.

Crackdown on Black Marketing

The leadership issued strict directives to prevent black marketing and ensure the timely distribution of domestic and commercial cylinders. A key focus was placed on clearing the massive backlog of Mahanagar Gas (MGL) connections, with some areas reporting delays of up to five years. Commissioner Rao instructed officials to create a ward-wise database of pending applications to streamline coordination between gas agencies and rationing offices.

Read Also
Outrage In Bhiwandi: 58-Year-Old Man Booked For Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Over Three...
article-image

Representatives from HPCL, BPCL, and Indian Oil Corporation confirmed that measures are being implemented to reduce waiting lists for online bookings. While supply remains a nationwide challenge, the TMC administration is committed to local strategic planning to ensure Thane residents face minimal disruption during this period of global instability.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on