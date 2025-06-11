Ashadi 2025: Central Railway To Run 80 Special Trains To Pandharpur And Miraj For Pilgrims From July 1–10

Central Railway to Run 80 Ashadi Special Trains to Pandharpur and Miraj for Annual Wari Pilgrimage | Representational Image

Central Railway will run 80 Ashadi Special trains to Pandharpur and Miraj for the benefit of pilgrims attending the Ashadi Fair being held at Pandharpur from 0 1st July 2025 to 10th July 2025.

Nagpur-Miraj specials (4 services)

Train No. 01205 Special will leave Nagpur at 08.50 am on 04th & 05th July and reach Miraj at 11.55 am next day. (2 services)

Train No. 01206 Special will leave Miraj at 12.55 noon on 05th & 06th July and reach Nagpur at 12.25 noon next day. (2 services)

Halts: Ajni, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtijapur, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund, Kurduwadi, Pandharpur, Sangola, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Kavathe Mahankal, Salgare and Arag

Composition: Two AC- 3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 Second seating & Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

New Amravati-Pandharpur specials (4 services)

Train No. 01119 Special will leave New Amravati at 2 .40 pm on 02nd & 05th July and will reach Pandharpur at 09.10 am next day. (2 services)

Train No. 01120 Special will leave Pandharpur at 7.30 pm on 03rd July and 06th July and will reach New Amravati at 12.50 noon next day. (2 services)

Halts: Badnera, Murtijapur, Akola, Shegaon, Jalamb, Nandura, Malkapur, Bodwad, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund and Kurduwadi

Composition: Two AC- 3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 Second seating & Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Khamgaon-Pandharpur specials (4 services)

Train No. 01121 Special will leave Khamgaon at 11.30 am on 03rd & 06th July and will reach Pandharpur at 03.30 am next day. (2 services)

Train No. 01122 Special will leave Pandharpur at 05.00 am on 04th & 07th July and will reach Khamgaon at 7.30 pm same day. (2 services)

Halts: Jalamb, Nandura, Malkapur, Bodwad, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund and Kurduwadi

Composition: Two AC- 3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 Second seating & Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Bhusaval-Pandharpur Unreserved specials (2 services)

Train No. 01159 Unreserved Special will leave Bhusaval at 1.30 pm on 05th July and will reach Pandharpur at 03.30 am next day.

Train No. 01160 Unreserved Special will leave Pandharpur at 10.30 am on 06th July and will reach Bhusaval at 1.00 pm next day.

Halts: Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund, Kurduwadi

Composition: 16 General Second Class / Sleeper Class Coaches and 2 Second seating & Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Latur-Pandharpur Unreserved specials (10 Services)

Train No. 01101 Unreserved Special will leave Latur at 07.30 am on 02nd, 04th, 07th, 08th and 09th July and will reach Pandharpur at 12.50 noon same day. (5 services)

Train No. 01102 Unreserved Special will leave Pandharpur at 1.50 pm on 02nd July, 4th July, 07th, 08th and 09th July and will reach Latur at 7.20 pm same day. (5 services)

Halts: Harangul, Ausa Road, Murud(D), Dhoki, Kalamb Road(D), Yedshi, Dharashiv (Usmanabad), Pangri, Barsi Town, Shendri, Kurduwadi and Modlimb.

Composition: 8 Sleeper Class coaches, 4 General Second Class and 2 Second seating & Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Miraj-Kalaburagi Unreserved specials (20 services)

Train No. 01107 Unreserved Special will leave Miraj at 05.00 am from 01st to 10th July and will reach Kalaburagi at 1.30 pm same day. (10 services)

Train No. 01108 Unreserved Special will leave Kalaburagi at 3.30 pm from 01st July to 10th July and will reach Miraj at 11.50 pm same day. (10 services)

Halts: Arag, Belanki, Salgare, Kavathe Mahankal, Langarpeth, Dhalgaon, Jath Road, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Javale, Wasud, Sangola, Pandharpur, Modlimb (only for Train no 01108), Kurduwadi, Madha, Mohol, Solapur, Akalkot, Dodhani and Gangapur.

Composition: 12 General Second Class / Sleeper Class Coaches and 2 Second seating & Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Kolhapur-Kurduwadi Unreserved specials (20 services)

Train No. 01209 Unreserved Special will leave Kolhapur at 06.10 am from 01st to 10th July and will reach Kurduwadi at 1.30 pm same day. (10 services)

Train No. 01210 Unreserved Special will leave Kurduwadi at 4.30 pm from 01st to 10th July and will reach Kolhapur at 10.30 hrs same day. (10 services)

Halts: Hatkanangale, Jaysingpur, Miraj, Arag, Belanki, Salgare, Kavathe Mahankal, Langarpeth, Dhalgaon, Jath Road, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Javale, Wasud, Sangola, Pandharpur and Modlimb

Composition: 12 General Second Class / Sleeper Class Coaches and 2 Second seating & Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Pune-Miraj Unreserved specials (16 services)

Train No. 01207 Unreserved Special will leave Pune at 08.40 hrs from 03rd to 10th July and will reach Miraj at 6.45 hrs same day. (8 services)

Train No. 01208 Unreserved Special will leave Miraj at 7.30 pm from 03rd July 2025 to 10th July 2025 and will reach Pune at 04.30 am next day. (8 services)

Halts: Hadapsar, Uruli, Daund, Jeur, Kurduwadi, Modlimb, Pandharpur, Sangola, Wasud, Javale, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Langarpeth, Kavathe Mahankal, Salgare, Belanki and Arag

Composition: 12 General Second Class / Sleeper Class Coaches and 2 Second seating & Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Reservation: Bookings for Ashadi Special train nos 01205, 01206, 01119, 01120, 01121 & 01122 on special charges will open on 16th June at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Tickets for unreserved coaches can be booked through UTS system with normal charges for unreserved accommodation as applicable for super-fast Mail /Express trains.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.