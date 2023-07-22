 As Torrential Rains Lash Navi Mumbai, Former LoP Pritam Mhatre Meets Residents Of Patel Mohalla & Kacchi Mohalla
As Torrential Rains Lash Navi Mumbai, Former LoP Pritam Mhatre Meets Residents Of Patel Mohalla & Kacchi Mohalla

As Torrential Rains Lash Navi Mumbai, Former LoP Pritam Mhatre Meets Residents Of Patel Mohalla & Kacchi Mohalla

Mhatre, during his visit, met with the families and enquired about the assistance they require and also arranged for food services to ensure they receive all the meals including breakfast are given to the residents on time.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
As Torrential Rains Lash Navi Mumbai, Former LoP Pritam Mhatre Meets Residents Of Patel Mohalla & Kacchi Mohalla | Sourced Photo

As heavy rainfall for the past few days lashed the city, former opposition leader, Pritam Mhatre visited Patel Mohalla and Kacchi Mohalla in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to know their condition and extended his support. Due to incessant rainfall for the past few days, the residents of Patel Mohalla and Kachhi Mohalla have been shifted to Koleshwar Vidyamandir and Panvel Municipal Urdu School.

Mhatre spoke to families lodged in the Urdu school

Mhatre spoke to families lodged in the Urdu school | Sourced Photo

Mhatre, during his visit, met with the families and enquired about the assistance they require and also arranged for food services to ensure they receive all the meals including breakfast are given to the residents on time.

Mhatre visited the residents of Patel and Kacchi Mohalla

Mhatre visited the residents of Patel and Kacchi Mohalla | Sourced Photo

"On behalf of Panvel Municipal Corporation, Shetkari Kamgar Paksha and JM Mhatre Charitable Organization, we all as Panvelkars are with him as a family," Mhatre said.

He interacted with families to learn about their necessities

He interacted with families to learn about their necessities | Sourced Photo

Navi Mumbai Rainfall

From Friday 8.30 am to Saturday 8.30 am, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area experienced significant rainfall, with an average of 116.66 mm. Vashi ward recorded the highest rainfall at 151.40 mm, followed closely by Koparkhairne with 140.20 mm. During this period, the civic jurisdiction also witnessed six fire calls and one landslide incident.

