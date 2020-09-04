Coronavirus in Mumbai: As coronavirus cases sees a surge, city leaders want complete lockdown

Mumbai: With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to rise in the northern part of the city, which includes Malad and Borivli that fall under the P-North and R-Central civic wards, local public representatives have suggested the immediate need to reimpose complete lockdown in these areas. These wards presently have the highest number of active cases.



R-Central has 1,595 active cases, with a growth rate of 1.63 per cent, the highest in the city and a doubling rate of 43 days, the lowest, while P-North has 907 active cases.

"The lockdown in these areas must be implemented again, considering the surge in cases. The rise is not new, it's been happening for over three months now," said BJP corporator Pratibha Shinde.

"It has become hard to differentiate between the carriers now, as many of them are asymptomatic. People will not stay indoors again, unless there's a complete lockdown like in April-May," stated Shiv Sena corporator Tulsiram Shinde.

Local BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar from Charkop admits, cases in these wards were on the decline a few weeks ago, but the sudden unlocking has led to a spurt in the number of cases. "The unlocking is being conducted in an unscientific manner. Most cases in the city are from the suburbs, and the lockdown in these areas should never have been revoked," said Sagar.

Both Malad and Borivli have a mixed population of slum and residential complexes. Now, most of the cases are coming out of high-rises, leading to a rise in the number of asymptomatic cases as well.

"People are required to act responsibly if they want to see a fall in the number of cases. Close contacts of positive patients are now reluctant to remain in home quarantine. Even though they are asymptomatic, they carry the possibility of infecting other people as well," said a civic health official.

With the state government initiating unlocking in a phased manner, hawkers are back on the streets encroaching footpaths and shopkeepers have resumed business in full strength. This is irking local residents. "Shopkeepers have started encroaching the footpaths of Kasturba Road, near Borivli station. It appears Mumbai is becoming normal now. With so many people on the road, it won't take another month to send cases soaring," said resident Rashmi Duggal.

"Although the government has allowed shops to open, yet they have asked them to adhere by a set protocol of SOPs,which no one is following, presently," observed Shiv Ahir, another resident of the of the same area.