e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Bombay HC declines urgent hearing to petitioner in PIL against Nawab Malik Pegasus spyware case: Supreme Court forms 3-member probe panel, hearing after 2 months13,451 fresh COVID-19 cases in India
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 03:13 PM IST

Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede's statement being recorded vis à vis extortion allegations, says NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh

FPJ Web Desk
NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh | ANI

NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh | ANI

Advertisement

A five-member team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reached Mumbai on Wednesday to probe allegations of corruption levelled by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise matter of Mumbai, sources said on Tuesday.

The team is led by Deputy Director General (DDG) of NCB Gyaneshwar Singh and 4 other NCB officers.

DDG Gyaneshwar Singh said the documents pertaining to the case are being examined and process to record statement of Sameer Wankhede is going on

"His (Sameer Wankhede) statement is being taken," said DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 03:13 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal