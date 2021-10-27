Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede's statement being recorded vis à vis extortion allegations, says NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh

A five-member team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reached Mumbai on Wednesday to probe allegations of corruption levelled by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise matter of Mumbai, sources said on Tuesday.

The team is led by Deputy Director General (DDG) of NCB Gyaneshwar Singh and 4 other NCB officers.

DDG Gyaneshwar Singh said the documents pertaining to the case are being examined and process to record statement of Sameer Wankhede is going on

"His (Sameer Wankhede) statement is being taken," said DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 03:13 PM IST