Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede arrives at CBI office in Mumbai for 2nd day of questioning |

Former Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede arrived at the CBI office in Mumbai on Sunday morning for questioning of the second day in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan's drugs on the cruise case.

Wankhede was quizzed for almost 5 hours on Saturday by CBI officials.

#WATCH | Former Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede arrives at the CBI office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan's drugs on the cruise case pic.twitter.com/bmI8b5CBXk — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

