 Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede arrives at CBI office in Mumbai for 2nd day of questioning
Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede arrives at CBI office in Mumbai for 2nd day of questioning

Wankhede was quizzed for almost 5 hours on Saturday by CBI officials.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Former Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede arrived at the CBI office in Mumbai on Sunday morning for questioning of the second day in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan's drugs on the cruise case.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

