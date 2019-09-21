Arun Ferreira tells Bombay High Court there’s no link to Bhima-Koregaon violence case

Mumbai: Activist Arun Ferreira told the Bombay High Court on Friday there was no incriminating evidence agai­nst him in the Elgar Pari­shad-Koregaon Bhima case.

Ferreira’s counsel Sudeep Pasbola told the court the former had been arrested by Pune police only because of his acquaintance with co-accused Surendra Gadling, and on account that Ferreira was a member of the Indian Association of People’s Lawyers (IAPL).

Pasbola told a single bench presided by Justice Sarang Kotwal that Ferreira was an activist and lawyer working for the rights of tribals.

Justice Kotwal has been conducting detailed hearings on the bail pleas by Ferreira and his co-accused in the case, Sudha Bharadwaj and Vernon Gonsalves. -Agencies