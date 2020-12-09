Around 5,000 scrap vehicles to be auctioned by Thane traffic police

The Thane traffic department will soon auction around 5,000 scrap vehicles from Thane city police area, which are dumped at various open grounds located in Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath.

Traffic officials have taken action on more than 1,369 scrap vehicles in the last 15 days. Following the same, over 900 vehicles were removed by the owners. Further legal action on the remaining vehicles is underway.

"Total 1,387 scrap vehicles illegally parked alongside the road have been spotted under the Thane city police jurisdiction. Out of these, 1,369 vehicle owners were alerted with a warning notice. Responding to the same, a total of 945 vehicle owners removed their vehicles. The traffic police team seized 236 vehicles. The registration record of the remaining 388 vehicles has been delivered to the RTO department to get the address of these vehicle owners," said Sachin Gawde, senior police inspector, Thane traffic department.

A notice will be issued to the owners of these vehicles. If they fail to respond to the notice in seven days, further legal action will be processed by announcing the auction through the (regional) court. However, even after this, if the owner fails to respond, these vehicles will be auctioned," informed Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Thane.

Among these 1,387 scrap vehicles, maximum have been spotted in Thane city with 981 vehicles, followed by Kalyan-Dombivli with 303 vehicles, Ulhasnagar with 41 vehicles and Ambernath with 37 vehicles. "Out of the 388 vehicles whose registration details have been forwarded to the RTO, the details of 50 vehicles have been obtained. 29 owners have been issued a notice," informed traffic officials.

Besides the same, the Thane traffic department will soon carry the auction process of the dumped scrap vehicles in various zones of Thane city. "There are around 5,000 seized scrap vehicles in Thane, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi. The vehicles that are not claimed by their owners will be auctioned within a month by the traffic department," said a traffic official.