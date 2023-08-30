'Are Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut Pakistani Agents?': Nitesh Rane Fires Fresh Salvo At Shiv Sena (UBT)

'Are Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut Pakistani Agents?': Nitesh Rane |

Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane attacked UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut and the party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. In a scathing attack towards the Sena UBT leaders, Rane asked, "Are Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray Pakistani agents?"

The reaction of Nitesh Rane has come after Sanjay Raut in his recent statement to the media had said that very soon, for the inauguration of the temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya, many devotees from different parts of country will attend the grand opening of the temple. Raut expressed fear that there would be attacks carried out on the train of devotees.

Both Remain Silent During Muslim Festivals: Nitesh Rane On Thackeray And Raut

Rane said "Every Indian is eagerly waiting for the grand opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Where thousands of Ram Bhakt will remain present for the ceremony, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut on the other side are talking about organising riots."

"It has been seen that whenever Hindu festivals come Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray speak controversial language. However, both of these leaders don't utter a word when the Muslim festival comes." He further asked are these Uddhav and Raut Pakistan agents? I have doubts about it. He also said that he'll write to Maharashtra ATS to probe into this and get adequate information from Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut.