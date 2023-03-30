 Anushka Sharma liable to ₹2.8 crore sales tax: Sales Tax Department to Bombay HC
Mumbai:

Anushka Sharma liable to ₹2.8 crore sales tax: Sales Tax Department to Bombay HC

An affidavit was filed by Sales Tax Dept before HC after the actor challenged its orders demanding tax on her shows.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Anushka Sharma liable to pay tax, first owner of copyrights, claims Sales Tax Department | File Photo

Replying to Anushka Sharma's contention against the Sales Tax Department's order, the latter has submitted before the Bombay High Court that the actor is liable to pay 5% sales tax as she is the first owner of copyrights on her artistic performances at award functions or stage shows. Since she transfers this copyright to the producers of such events for a fee, it was akin to a sale, averred the Department in its affidavit.

Anushka Sharma filed 4 petitions in Bombay HC

The actor has filed four petitions challenging four orders passed by the Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax, demanding tax for assessment years between 2012 to 2016 under the Maharashtra Value Added Tax (MVAT) Act. Sharma’s petition stated that the assessing officer erroneously held that by endorsing products, anchoring award functions or being present there, she acquired copyrights. The copyrights of videos always remain with the producer who is the owner of it, the actor asserted.

article-image

Opposing plea, Sales Tax dept said she is first owner of copyrights created of her artistic performance

Opposing Sharma’s plea, the Department stated, “The petitioner is providing her services and earning income through contract for services (that is, she is not employed by anybody). Therefore, under the Copyright Act, she is the first owner of the copyrights created in her artistic performance,” read the affidavit filed by Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax David Alvares.

The affidavit further said, “Her copyrights get transferred to the client company for commercial purposes and she receives valuable consideration. Hence, it is covered under the definition of Sale under the MVAT Act.”

article-image

Affidavit says Sharma can file appeal or revision but can't directly approach HC

The affidavit further states that Sharma has an alternate remedy under the MVAT Act; she can file an appeal or revision but can't directly approach the high court with a writ petition.

In its reply, the actor said there was no provision to file an appeal unless 10% of the disputed tax is paid.

According to the plea, for assessment year 2012-13, the sales tax demand, inclusive of interest, was Rs1.2 crore on Rs12.3 crore consideration and for 2013-14, it was Rs1.6 crore on a consideration of Rs17 crore. A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Abhay Ahuja will hear the matter today.

