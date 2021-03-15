Antilia bomb scare: NIA probing if Mumbai cop Sachin Waze was present near Ambani residence

Sachin Waze, who was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.

On February 25, a car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai February 25, near the house of Mukesh Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in Thane last week. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)