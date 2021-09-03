Antilia bomb scare case: NIA slaps terror charges on Sachin Vaze

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday submitted a chargesheet against 10 persons, including dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, in the twin cases concerning planting of gelatine sticks and causing a security scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and businessman Mansukh Hiran’s murder.

In the two cases, they have been charged with being members of a terrorist organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), kidnapping for ransom, murder and attempting to cause an explosion, among other offences.

Apart from Vaze, four others, either serving or former policemen, were arrested - Vinayak Shinde, Riyazuddin Kazi, Sunil Mane and encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma. All of them were subsequently dismissed from service. Others arrested were an alleged bookie Naresh Gor, Santosh Shelar, Anand Jadhav, Satish Mothkuri and Manish Soni.

The charge under the UAPA of being member of a terrorist gang or organization is punishable upto life in prison and fine. The other provisions under the Act they have been charged under pertain to punishment for conspiracy and punishment for a terrorist act, both punishable by five-year-jail upto a life term.

The NIA has also charged the ten men under the Arms Act for possession of arms and under the Explosive Substances Act for the offence of attempting to cause an explosion outside the Ambani residence, which is punishable by ten years upto life imprisonment.

Under the IPC, the agency has charged them for extortion, kidnapping for ransom, murder and criminal conspiracy, among others. The agency in a press release said that further investigation in the case continues.

The NIA had taken over the case from the state Anti-Terrorism Squad that was probing the case. Over the months, the number of arrests in the case went up to 10 -- the controversial policeman Sachin Vaze being the first to be arrested in the case in mid-March.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:22 PM IST