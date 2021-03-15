Antilia bomb scare case: Day after arrest, Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze suspended

Mumbai Police Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze, arrested in connection to the explosive-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia', was suspended from service on Monday. Confirming the development Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said, "API Sachin Vaze has been placed under suspension, by an order of Additional CP Special Branch".

Vaze has been suspended barely eight months after he was returned to the police service after his suspension of almost 16 years. He was suspended and subsequently arrested in 2004, in the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old Khwaja Younus. He was reinstated in June 2020 after the state government stated that they required all available officers on board amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaze who was arrested on late Saturday night was produced before the court on Sunday and sent to 12 days of NIA custody. The agency also seized the Innova car on Sunday in which the accused fled after parking the explosive-laden SUV in the proximity of Antilia, the residence of Ambani. 20 gelatin sticks along with a threat letter addressed to Ambani was recovered from the car.

The agency is also questioning several other officers of Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), Vaze was incharge of CIU before he was sidelined after series of allegations.