Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Former Constable Who Supplied SIM Cards From One Accused To Another

The Bombay High Court | File Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to former constable Vinayak Shinde who was arrested for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare case.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan noted that the only role attributed to Shinde is of supplying SIM cards purchased by co-accused Naresh Gor to suspended policeman Sachin Waze, who in turn, distributed it to other accused, which were used in the commission of the offence.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Shinde in March 2021 for his alleged role in Antilia bomb scare case and murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The HC was hearing an appeal filed by Shinde challenging the January 20 order of the special NIA court rejecting his bail plea.

His advocate Dinesh Tiwari submitted that Shinde has been behind bars since his arrest in 2021. Also, the only evidence against him is that he supplied SIM cards purchased by Gor to Waze, who the. distributed it to other accused, which was used in the commission of the offence. Further, all other accused are out on bail.

The court noted that Gor was granted bail by the special court. Other co-accused, Riyazuddin Kazi and Pradeep Sharma have been granted bail by HC and SC respectively.

Moreover, the HC noted he has not been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or under the Arms or Explosive Substances Act.

NIA counsel Sandesh Patel had opposed the plea highlighting that Shinde committed the said offence when he was released on parole in another case — fake encounter case of Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakhan Bhaiya.

The HC said that his conviction in Lakhan Bhaiya case was confirmed by it and he has challenged the same before the Supreme Court. The court has directed his release On furnishing personal bond of Rs 50,000. He has been directed to attend NIA office regularly and court proceeding during the trial.