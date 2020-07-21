Another wine shop found defying lockdown rules in Bhayandar

Bhayadar: Despite a series of actions by the Thane (rural) police, some wine shop owners have refused to mend their ways. The state government has allowed home delivery of liquor barring containment zones; however, some establishments continue to indulge in over-the-counter sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), and thus defeating the entire purpose of the stop-gap arrangements put in place by the district administration to contain the spread of coronavirus.

An FIR was registered at the Naya Nagar police station against the owners and manager of Lovely Wines located in Himalaya Complex area on the Mira-Bhayandar road.

"Yes we have booked three people under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and provisions of the IPC for disobeying orders duly promulgated by a public servant. Further investigations were underway,” confirmed senior police inspector Kailash Barve. The accused have been identified as Laxman Kadira (47), Arun Makhija (46) and Surendra Khemani (26), police said. Staffers and managers of nearly half-a-dozen liquor vending units have been booked for their alleged involvement in over-the-counter sale or deliveries executed from around the premises of the establishments. While the erring establishments continue to sell IMFL, action against them by the excise department is still awaited.

Notably, the district collector, who himself heads the district disaster management authority is empowered to assess the severity of offences and decide the quantum of punishments which range from monetary penalties, temporary suspension of licenses and even permit termination.

Most of the actions have followed after video clips exposing the brazen illegalities went viral on social media platforms.