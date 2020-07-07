Another policeman succumbs to Covid-19, toll rises to 43

Mumbai: The city police on Sunday lost another officer to COVID19 taking death toll from the police force to 43. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sunil Adhav, attached to the Bhoiwada police, died on Sunday night. He was battling the deadly virus for almost a month.

According to the police, Adhav, a resident of Naigaon police quarters was on leave since April 28 after the police chief decided to rest their men above 55 years age. Adhav was admitted to the Nair Hospital after he suffered fever on the first week of June, later he was tested positive for Covid-19. His condition worsened and breathed his last around 11 pm on Sunday. Adhav is survive by his wife and daughter.