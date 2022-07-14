Another jolt to Uddhav Thackeray as 11 Shiv Sena corporators in MBMC join Eknath Shinde's camp

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

In yet another blow to former chief minister- Uddhav Thackeray, around 11 Shiv Sena corporators in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) led by local legislator-Pratap Sarnaik jumped into the Eknath Shinde bandwagon on Thursday. However, Sarnaik issued a press release claiming that 18 corporators had joined the Shinde camp.

The corporators including-leader of opposition- Dhanesh Patil met Shinde who was also the guardian minister of Thane in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime- and pledged to work together under his leadership for the progress of the twin-city adjoining Mumbai. With 22 elected representatives and one nominated member, the Shiv Sena has been the major opposition party in the 95-member civic body which is single-handedly ruled by the BJP. While one corporator passed away last year, two others have been openly lending their support to the local BJP leadership, reducing the actual strength of the Sena to 19.

“A large number of Sainiks who have hardly contributed to increase the strength of the party for over a decade have been inducted in the new committees which is one of the reasons which triggered unrest at the local level. I hope differences will be resolved soon,” said one of the corporators- Raju Bhoir who claimed that 14 corporators including him were present today to extend support to the Shinde camp.

More corporators and office bearers are contemplating similar action which could pose severe hurdles for the party in the upcoming civic elections. The five-year term of the MBMC ends in August and elections are scheduled to be held later this year.