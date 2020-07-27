Another day of 9,000+ cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai: There were 9,431 new corona cases and 267 deaths reported in the state on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,75,799, with the current death toll at 13,656.However, with a total of 6,044 patients being discharged on Sunday, the number of those recovered rose to 2,13,238, making for a recovery rate of 56.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the number of cases reached 1,09,096, with 1,115 new cases reported on Sunday, according to the BMC public health department. The death toll on Sunday was 57, bringing the total number of fatalities in the city to 6,090.

As many as 1,361 patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of recoveries to 80,238 so far, the civic health department report further said.Mumbai's recovery rate continues to be much better than the rest of the state, at 73 per cent, as on July 26. Meanwhile, the average doubling rate of infection in the city has increased to 67 days, the civic body informed. There are only 22,768 active Covid-19 cases in the city and with the number of active cases going down and the recoveries climbing up, with every passing day, the situation is getting under control, civic officials said.However, the situation in the neighbouring cities is worsening, BMC officials have claimed. "Thane City, for instance, as on July 26, had 36,174 active cases, while Pune has 48, 180. Pune Municipal Corporation on Sunday registered 1, 921 new cases. We are already on the path of recovery but are still taking precautions. Other cities, especially MMR towns, must follow our lead and opt for a 'Chase the Virus' strategy before it's too late," said a senior BMC official.Currently, there are 630 active containment zones in the city, where 6,018 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the infection.A total of 9,08,420 people are in home quarantine and 44,276 people are in institutional quarantine across the state.

