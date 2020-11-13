Annoyed with mobile game's noise, man hits youth with cricket bat in Vikhroli

The Vikhroli police booked a man after he allegedly hit an 18-year-old youth with a cricket bat and broke his mobile phone with a hammer after he allegedly refused to stop playing a mobile game which was making noise. The accused is identified as Rafiq Ansari alias Malwa, a resident of Kannamvar Nagar in Vikhroli.

The incident took place on Monday evening around 8 pm when Irfan Shaikh, a 12th standard student, was playing a mobile game along with his two friends. According to the police, they were playing inside a shade of Trimurti Mitra Mandal, Ansari who stays on the first floor of the adjoining building repeatedly asked them to either stop playing there or at least mute the sound while playing. However, Ansari enraged after they refused, said police.

Annoyed with the noise, Ansari then brought a hammer and broke Shaikh's mobile phone, he didn't stop there and allegedly hit Shaikh with a cricket bat in which he received injuries to his forehead and on the face, said police.

Following the incident, Shaikh was taken to a nearby hospital where he was discharged after treatment. He later approached Vikhroli police and lodged his complaint. An offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of voluntarily causing hurt (323), voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means criminal intimidation (324), intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace (504) Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees (427) was registered at Vikhroli police station.

Our investigation is currently underway and we are yet to arrest the accused, said a police officer.