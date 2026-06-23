Anna Hazare Warns Of Hunger Strike From July 5 Over 'Restrictive' Maharashtra RTI Rules

Social Activist Anna Hazare | File Image

Navi Mumbai: Veteran social reformer and Right to Information (RTI) crusader has threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike from July 5 if the Maharashtra government fails to revoke several controversial provisions of the newly notified Maharashtra RTI Rules, 2026.

The development follows a meeting between representatives of Navi Mumbai-based citizen group Sajag Nagrik Manch and Hazare at Ralegan Siddhi, where activists submitted a detailed memorandum seeking his intervention against what they described as restrictive amendments that could weaken citizens' access to information.

According to activists, Hazare has subsequently sent an independent representation to , urging the state government to reconsider the rules. In his communication, the 90-year-old anti-corruption activist reportedly warned that he would begin an indefinite fast at Ralegan Siddhi if the contentious provisions remain in force.

Sudhir Dani, President of Sajag Nagrik Manch, said the new rules would make obtaining public records more expensive and cumbersome for ordinary citizens.

While the Maharashtra government recently withdrew a widely criticised provision that required applicants to specify the purpose of seeking information, activists contend that several other restrictive clauses remain part of the June 2026 gazette notification.

The memorandum submitted to Hazare highlighted Maharashtra's historic role in pioneering the RTI movement and argued that the state should not become a precedent for weakening transparency laws.

Among the key concerns raised were a 200 per cent increase in the basic RTI application fee from Rs 10 to Rs 30 and a 150 per cent rise in photocopy and digital-copy charges from Rs 2 to Rs 5 per page. Activists also objected to the introduction of fees for filing First Appeals (Rs 50) and Second Appeals (Rs 100), processes that were previously free.

The representation further criticised the imposition of a strict 150-word limit on RTI applications and a requirement that each application be confined to a single subject. Another contentious provision requires applicants to attach self-attested photo identity proof to establish Indian citizenship, failing which Public Information Officers (PIOs) may return applications without processing them.

In his letter to Chief Minister, Hazare reportedly opposed the increased financial burden on citizens and questioned why no corresponding accountability measures had been introduced for officials who fail to comply with RTI provisions.

He also expressed concern over a rule allowing appellate authorities to dismiss or close second appeals if applicants fail to appear for hearings. Hazare argued that quasi-judicial bodies should decide cases on merit rather than dispose of them on procedural grounds.

Beyond opposing the amendments, Sajag Nagrik Manch submitted a broader set of recommendations aimed at strengthening transparency and improving governance.

The proposals include the complete digitalisation of the RTI process through an end-to-end online filing and disposal system, strict enforcement of Section 4 of the RTI Act requiring proactive disclosure of information by public authorities, creation of public performance-tracking dashboards, publication of annual transparency reports, and urgent filling of vacancies in the State Information Commission to address the growing backlog of second appeals.

“Maharashtra paved the way for transparency in India. It is deeply ironic that the same state is now implementing rules designed to dilute it,” said Arun Kagle, Vice President of Sajag Nagrik Manch.

The organisation clarified that while instances of RTI misuse should be dealt with under existing laws, isolated cases should not be used as justification for restricting the rights of millions of citizens.

“The Right to Information is not merely a law; it is the lifeblood of our democracy. Instead of creating procedural hurdles, the state must make the framework more accountable, efficient and citizen-centric,” Dani said.

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