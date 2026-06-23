Mumbai: BMC Demolishes 17 Illegal Structures In Andheri, Reclaims Encroached Footpaths | VIDEO

BMC officials removed 17 unauthorised structures in Andheri during a drive to clear encroached footpaths and public spaces | File Photo

Mumbai, June 23: In a fresh crackdown on unauthorised encroachments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday demolished 17 illegal structures across Andheri.

Civic officials said the operation targeted commercial establishments, including the prominent Persia Darbar restaurant, roadside eateries, furniture outlets and other shops in Versova, Aaram Nagar and JP Nagar that had allegedly encroached upon public footpaths through unauthorised extensions and scaffold-like structures.

As part of the drive, officials also seized LPG cylinders, induction cookers and other inflammable materials found at the sites. According to civic authorities, notices had been served to the occupants a day in advance, giving them an opportunity to remove the encroachments voluntarily.

The operation led to the removal of illegal scaffoldings and makeshift commercial extensions, enabling the civic body to reclaim footpaths in Versova and JP Nagar for pedestrian use. The action follows a similar demolition drive in Oshiwara last week, during which 10 unauthorised structures were removed.

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Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments

The intensified enforcement comes amid growing pressure on the civic administration to act against illegal constructions and encroachments. The latest drive follows a complaint by BJP Mumbai President and MLA Ameet Satam, who had alleged “land and building jihad” in connection with an unauthorised structure within a housing complex developed in 1992 under an Air India housing loan scheme. In recent months, the BMC has also stepped up eviction drives against illegal hawkers and encroachments in the suburbs, as part of its broader effort to reclaim public spaces and improve pedestrian access.

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