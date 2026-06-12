Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Illegal Restaurant Extensions Beneath Versova Metro Station In Seven Bungalows; Video Surfaces Online | AndheriLOCA

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed another anti-encroachment action on Friday as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out a demolition drive against illegal extensions allegedly erected by eateries and restaurants in the Seven Bungalows area below the Versova Metro Station.

According to a video shared by AndheriLOCA, the operation has surfaced on social media, showing civic authorities removing unauthorised structures that had allegedly encroached upon public space in the vicinity. The footage captures a JCB machine demolishing illegal constructions situated within a narrow alleyway, while civic personnel supervised the operation on the ground.

The demolition drive was undertaken as part of the BMC's ongoing efforts to clear encroachments and reclaim public spaces from unauthorised structures. The structures targeted during the operation were reportedly extensions created by eateries and restaurants operating in the area.

Visuals from the spot show the excavator breaking down makeshift constructions and extensions built along the lane beneath the metro station. The narrow passageway, which had allegedly been occupied by the illegal structures, can be seen being cleared during the operation.

The action drew the attention of local residents and passers-by, with videos of the demolition quickly circulating online.

The BMC has been conducting similar drives across different parts of the city in recent months as part of its campaign against unauthorised constructions and encroachments on public land.

Further details regarding the number of structures demolished and whether notices had been issued prior to the action were not immediately available.

BMC Demolishes 250 Unauthorised Structures In Powai's Fukat Nagar, Miland Nagar

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out a major demolition drive in Powai's Fukat Nagar and Miland Nagar areas under the S Ward on Friday, May 30th, removing around 250 unauthorised structures constructed on HE land.

According to civic officials, the action was undertaken as part of an encroachment removal exercise aimed at clearing illegally erected structures from the designated land parcel. The operation was conducted under heavy security and involved the deployment of a large workforce and machinery to ensure the smooth execution of the drive.

The action forms part of the BMC's ongoing efforts to remove illegal constructions and reclaim public land across various parts of the city. Officials said the drive was completed with the support of the police force and civic staff, ensuring that the operation was carried out without any major disruption.

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