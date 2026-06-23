'Maharashtra Committed To Strict Triple Talaq Law Enforcement, Positive On UCC': Minister Yogesh Kadam | VIDEO

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam | YouTube - @maharashtra_assembly_live

Mumbai, June 23: The Maharashtra government is committed to ensuring strict implementation of the law prohibiting instant triple talaq and will not allow injustice against any woman, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

He also reiterated the Mahayuti government's support for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, stating that a committee headed by a retired High Court judge is currently working on preparing a draft framework.

Kadam made the statement while replying to a discussion on a Calling Attention Motion moved by BJP MLA Devyani Farande regarding cases of triple talaq and the protection of Muslim women.

Several legislators, including Sana Malik, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Jayant Patil, Manisha Chaudhary, Bhaskar Jadhav and Sudhir Mungantiwar, participated in the discussion.

Government Reiterates Commitment

Addressing the House, Kadam said the government views incidents of injustice against Muslim women with utmost seriousness and sensitivity. He stressed that the implementation of the law is aimed at ensuring equal justice for all citizens and should not be viewed through a religious or political lens.

Referring to a recent case in Nashik, the minister said a woman had lodged a complaint on May 8, 2026, alleging that her husband had divorced her over the phone. Following the complaint, police registered an offence under the relevant provisions of the law.

However, within eight days of the case being filed, an attempt was allegedly made on the woman's life. Another criminal case was subsequently registered, and the accused is currently under arrest, he informed.

Kadam presented data on triple talaq-related offences in Maharashtra to underline the government's efforts in addressing the issue. According to him, 42 cases were registered across the state in 2024, and all complaints were found to be genuine after investigation.

Action was taken against 152 accused persons in these cases. In 2025, 39 cases were registered, leading to action against 137 accused individuals, while 95 of them were arrested.

The minister said the Triple Talaq Prohibition Act enacted by the Centre has made pronouncements of divorce through phone calls, text messages, emails and other electronic means illegal. Maharashtra, he said, remains committed to ensuring effective implementation of the law and providing protection and justice to affected women.

State Positive On Uniform Civil Code

Turning to the issue of the Uniform Civil Code, Kadam said the state government is "100 per cent positive" about implementing the UCC in Maharashtra.

He informed the Assembly that a committee headed by a retired High Court judge has been constituted to study the issue, prepare a draft and seek public feedback. The government will take a final decision on implementation after receiving the committee's report.

The minister also addressed concerns regarding polygamy, a subject raised during the debate. He said that once the Uniform Civil Code is implemented, common rules governing marriage and family matters would apply uniformly. Necessary provisions and restrictions concerning polygamy would also be considered as part of the legal framework.

Drawing a comparison with Uttarakhand, Kadam said the UCC enacted by the state has completely prohibited polygamy and provides for imprisonment of up to seven years for violations. Maharashtra would study such provisions while formulating its own policy, he added.

Debate In The Assembly

During the discussion, NCP MLA Sana Malik argued that atrocities against women should not be viewed solely from the perspective of religion and questioned whether such incidents were confined only to Muslim women.

Responding indirectly to such concerns, Kadam maintained that the government's focus was on ensuring justice and protection for women irrespective of community.

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The Uniform Civil Code seeks to establish a common set of personal laws applicable to all citizens regardless of religion. At present, issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption are governed by different personal laws based on religious traditions. The debate over its implementation has remained a significant political and legal issue across the country.

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