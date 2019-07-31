Animal activists protest on ground, Bollywood on Social Media in condemnation of the attack on a stray dog

Mumbai: Days after a stray dog, Lucky, was beaten up by security guards of a residential complex at Worli, animal rights activists on Tuesday, gathered outside the building to protest. While, Bollywood stars took to social media, demanding justice for him.

In the condemnation of the attack on Lucky, a group of people led by the Bombay Animal Rights had gathered at the Turf View building Worli, to stage a protest against animal cruelty.

Lucky, the canine tried to take shelter during the heavy rains, but was beaten mercilessly and driven out. Lucky is now in a coma, battling for life, after receiving severe injuries on his head and abdomen. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the Bombay Animal Rights on July 27, lodged an FIR with the Worli police against the two accused, who were arrested and later let out on bail, said police.

Bollywood actors and celebrities took to social media demanding action. Bollywood star and animal lover Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account, slamming this barbaric act. She also shared pictures of the dog and sought justice. She wrote, “The inhumanity of this act is just unbelievable. This is the time for our community to step up and find a way to help get justice to a soul that can’t stand up for himself. If there is any way one can reach out to help, this is the time.”

Similarly, Sonam Kapoor also shared a video where the dog can be seen wriggling in pain. “Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls. All videos & evidence available & provided to the police. We need help for this Pup from our animal welfare community BOMBAY ANIMAL RIGHTS 9920388000.”