Anil Deshmukh corruption case: Mumbai lawyer Jaishri Patil files caveat in SC

NEW DELHI: Mumbai lawyer Jaishri Patil on Tuesday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court that no order be passed without hearing her, if former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh or the state government move against the Bombay High Court's directions to the CBI on Monday.

She has contended in her caveat application that she has interest in the case since the High Court had acted on her petition to order a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the corruption charges levelled against Deshmukh by ousted former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

It was also a petition by Dr Jaishri Patil, an activist lawyer, against the Maratha reservation that led to a Constitution Bench reserve its ruling on March 26 on reservations beyond 50% ordered by various state governments.

Deshmukh had to resign on Monday after the High Court ordered a CBI probe against him and registration of an FIR if any cognizable offence is found. Jaishri had sought a CBI probe by the High Court against both Deshmukh and Param Bir Singh.

In her High Court petition, she had accused both Deshmukh and Singh of acting in breach of their professional duties during the Antilia episode when an explosive-laden SUV was found near top industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai on February 25.

Even while ordering the CBI probe, the Bombay High Court bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale had initially pulled up Jaishri Patil, saying such pleas are often filed for "cheap publicity."